Porsche's 2020 Taycan EV gets new features via a free software update

If you bought a Porsche Taycan last year and you're jealous of the new features in the 2021 model, fear not. Porsche has unveiled a free update for the 2020 Taycan that brings it up-to-date with things like improved driving dynamics, new intelligent charging functions and the latest navigation/infotainment features. The update means that Porsche is roughly following Tesla's path by improving older vehicles via software updates, though some key upgrades like Active Lane Keep Assist are paid.

To start with, the update unlocks new functions that gives drivers more options and control when it comes to charging. If you specify a charge you want when you arrive at your destination, Porsche's app will inform you when you the battery has charged sufficiently to continue your journey and arrive at that level. It also comes with the new "Battery-Saving Charging" function, letting you reduce charging capacity from higher levels (up to 270 kW) down to 200 kW in order to reduce temperatures and potential battery wear.

The new software improves driving acceleration and dynamics, too. The Taycan Turbo S gets improved slip control, so you'll be able accelerate from 0 to 200 km/h in 9.6 seconds, shaving 0.2 seconds off the previous time (about 10 percent). Taycan models with adaptive air suspension will get the new Smartlift function that lets you program the Taycan to adjust its ride height at recurring locations "like road humps or garage driveways," Porsche said.

Porsche will also update the navigation system to include traffic information with lane-level precision. Anyone who connects with an Apple ID can now access Apple Podcasts with or without video streaming, and also see Apple Music Lyrics. Apple CarPlay now includes iPhone apps in the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system, as well.

Finally, Porsche is giving owners access to paid over-their-air (OTA) updates via the "Functions on Demand" feature. Those include features like Power Steering Plus, Active Lane Keep Assist and Porsche InnoDrive. "Customers can choose whether they want to purchase the respective function for their Taycan or take out a monthly subscription," the company notes. The latter can be done on a three-month trial basis.

Porsche will provide the software update to all owners for free, but it said they require tweaks to the transmission and drive components. As such, you'll have to go to a Porsche Center to get them.