Proton is releasing a native encrypted file-syncing app for Windows

Proton, which is best known for its end-to-end encrypted email service, is launching its cloud-based storage solution on Windows starting today. Up until now, Proton’s Drive service was available via the web and on mobile via its iOS and Android apps. The company rebranded itself last year from ProtonMail to just Proton , an indicator that it has ambitions beyond just email. Earlier this year, the company also launched a password manager .

The key difference between Proton Drive and other cloud-based storage options is that it will offer free, encrypted file storage by default. The service will also offer all of the essentials such as multi-device syncing, offline downloads and version history. Proton says that it saw beta Windows users upload five times more data than its mobile and web app users combined. It says that over 65 percent of its overall users access the service from a Windows device, which probably explains why a Windows app came before a Mac one. Proton claims that all files are encrypted before they’re uploaded to its servers so “not even Proton can access these files.”

Proton

For $12.99 per month or $119.88 per year, users gain access to unlimited email, 500GB of total storage, and access to the company’s VPN, password manager and calendar services. The company also has a family sharing option for up to six users that gets you 3TB of storage for $29.99 per month or $287.88 per year. For those that don’t need the extra storage or all the extra bells and whistles, Proton offers a $4.99 per month or $47.88 per year option for 200GB of storage, while a free tier that gets you up to 1GB. All paid plans have additional savings if you decide to pay for two years upfront.

With today’s announcement, Proton Drive now has native applications on Windows, iOS and Android. The company says that a native Mac application is coming soon , though it seems to have missed its plans to offer early access in the first half of 2023.

