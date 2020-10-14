Latest in Gaming

The list of PS4 games that don’t work on PS5 just got shorter

The list of games that aren't compatible with the PS5 got even shorter.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2
KT Racing

A few days ago, Sony revealed that 99 percent of PS4 games will be compatible with the PS5 and that there are very few titles you can’t play on the upcoming console. Now, the list of 10 just got shorter. NACON and KT Racing told Push Square that they’re developing a patch that would make TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2 PS5-compatible. A NACON rep told the publication that the developers are working to make the motorbike racing game 100 percent functional on the new console, though it’s unclear if they’ll be able to roll out the update by the time the PS5 comes out on November 12th.

Ride on the Edge 2 isn’t the only game in the original list that will receive a compatibility update, though: As GamesRadar+ noted, you’ll also be able to play high-speed shooter DWVR on the PS5. A developer for the game recently announced on Reddit that Mad Triangles is working on a patch and that they’re hoping to release it before the PS5 arrives.

The companies’ announcement opens up the possibility that the other titles will also be playable on Sony’s next-gen console. While the short list could dwindle even further, there’s one game that will never get an update: Shadwen. Its developer told Push Square that the stealth game’s loading screen freezes up on the PS5, and since it uses an older engine, the company can’t work on on a patch anymore.

TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2, PS5, backwards compatibility
