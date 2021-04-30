Sony pushes PS5 exclusive Returnal's release date to April 30th

Returnal, the upcoming PS5 exclusive from Resogun studio Housemarque, will arrive a little later than expected. The studio and Sony have pushed back the release date from March 19th to April 30th to give Housemarque more time to “polish the game to the level of quality players expect.”

See you in April!

The sci-fi shooter is a departure from Housemarque’s previous arcade-style games. You’ll play as a space pilot who is stuck on an alien planet and can’t stay dead.