A PlayStation Network outage is affecting certain games

Just a day after a massive Xbox Live outage, Sony's PlayStation Network has been experiencing issues for several hours. The problem on this end is a bit different, and based on reports may only affect certain games. Sony's PSN Status page reports that "You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features" on platforms including the PS Vita, PS3, PS4 and PS5.

Some people have had problems trying to go online to play Call of Duty: Warzone or Minecraft, while other games like Fortnite seem to be accessible. When I tried to access a few games on my PS5, Fall Guys worked, but Call of Duty and Destruction AllStars couldn't connect to matchmaking. The service status page says this issue started around 6:33 PM ET, but gamers online noted problems several hours before and a look at DownDetector shows reports of issues spiking as early as 1 PM ET. At least in this case, it seems like most people won't have to go offline to try to play their games, and may just have to switch titles until it's resolved.

PSA for PlayStation #DontStarveTogether players.



It appears that PSN is experiencing an outage / issues. More details can be found at the following links. We're monitoring the issue on our end. https://t.co/8upjg4tsPthttps://t.co/9aBuXop2xD — Klei (@klei) February 26, 2021