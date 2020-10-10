Chinese app offers a peek over the Great Firewall, with big catches

You can’t officially bypass China’s Great Firewall when it’s illegal to use a VPN for that in the country. Chinese residents appear to have a legal option, though, at least if they’re willing to live with some significant consequences. TechCrunch notes that a Qihoo 360-owned company has released Tuber, an Android browser (iOS is reportedly coming soon) that lets you visit otherwise blocked sites, like YouTube and Wikipedia. However, you might not want to rush to get it — assuming it survives.

You’ll still have to endure censorship. You won’t find content documenting the Tiananmen Square massacre or making fun of Xi Jinping. And crucially, you’ll have to register with a Chinese phone number tied to your real name. The developers warn that watching or sharing the ‘wrong’ material could get you in trouble with Chinese authorities.