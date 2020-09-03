Qualcomm is bringing 5G to its entry-level Snapdragon 4-series chipsets

This summer, Qualcomm announced a new 5G-capable Snapdragon 690 chipset. Bringing 5G to 6-series phones means cheaper devices have access to the tech. But Qualcomm isn’t stopping at the 6-series. Today, it announced plans to bring 5G to its Snapdragon 4-series in early 2021. The move will bring 5G to even more affordable phones.
Details are still sparse, but Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun said the company plans to be one of the first OEMs to introduce a smartphone powered by Snapdragon’s 4-series 5G mobile platform. Motorola and OPPO also made statements supporting Qualcomm’s plans to scale 5G tech to the 4-series.