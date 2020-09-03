Qualcomm is bringing 5G to its entry-level Snapdragon 4-series chipsets

5G is available on more than 80 commercial networks in 35 countries. “Our Snapdragon 4-series is expected to address regions that currently have approximately 3.5 billion smartphone users combined,” said Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon.

As we’ve noted before, smartphones that use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8-series chipsets, like the OnePlus 8 and Galaxy S20 series, typically cost upwards of $700. The 5G-capable Snapdragon 7-series is typically found on devices in the $500 to $700 range. The Snapdragon 690 chipset isn’t here yet, but phones with the LTE-only Snapdragon 675 typically sell between $300 and $400. We don’t know yet how much phones with the new 5G-capable Snapdragon 4-series chipsets will cost, but we’ve seen 4-series phones, like the Nokia 4.2, start as low as $139.

The caveat here is the new 4-series chipsets will probably only work with sub-6 5G, not the mmWave tech that carriers like Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) have invested in. That’s not surprising though. This spring the Global Mobile Suppliers Association reported that only about 30 percent of “all announced 5G devices” support the high-speed mmWave networks.