Qualcomm says its new in-display fingerprint sensor is 50 percent faster

Qualcomm is upgrading one of its in-display fingerprint sensors. The second-generation 3D Sonic Sensor is 77 percent larger than its predecessor. It covers an area of 64 square millimeters (8mm x 8mm) compared with the first version’s 36 square millimeters (4mm x 9mm).

According to Qualcomm, the larger size will allow the reader to collect 1.7 times more biometric data, since there’ll be more space for your finger. The company says the sensor can also process data 50 percent faster than the older one, so it should unlock phones more quickly.