Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sitthiphong via Getty Images

Qualcomm says its new in-display fingerprint sensor is 50 percent faster

The second-gen 3D Sonic Sensor is 77 percent larger than the first version.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
25m ago
Comments
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Woman's hand is scanning biometric fingerprint for approval to access smartphone. Concept of the danger of using electronic devices is important.
Sitthiphong via Getty Images

Qualcomm is upgrading one of its in-display fingerprint sensors. The second-generation 3D Sonic Sensor is 77 percent larger than its predecessor. It covers an area of 64 square millimeters (8mm x 8mm) compared with the first version’s 36 square millimeters (4mm x 9mm).

According to Qualcomm, the larger size will allow the reader to collect 1.7 times more biometric data, since there’ll be more space for your finger. The company says the sensor can also process data 50 percent faster than the older one, so it should unlock phones more quickly.

The 3D Sonic Sensor uses ultrasound to scan the ridges and pores of your finger for increased security. The latest version is still significantly smaller than the 3D Sonic Max, which covers an area of 600 square millimeters and can authenticate two fingerprints at once.

Qualcomm expects phones with the second-gen 3D Sonic Sensor to start popping up in the early part of this year. Given that Samsung used the previous version of the scanner and it’s set to reveal its latest slate of handsets at Galaxy Unpacked this week, we might not have to wait long to see phones that take advantage of it.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: qualcomm, 3d sonic sensor, fingerprint, fingerprint scanner, security, qualcomm 3d sonic sensor, ces2021, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

OtterBox gets into gaming with a new line of rugged Xbox accessories

OtterBox gets into gaming with a new line of rugged Xbox accessories

View
Samsung's Galaxy Upcycling turns old phones into IoT devices

Samsung's Galaxy Upcycling turns old phones into IoT devices

View
Parler sues AWS after Amazon knocks service offline

Parler sues AWS after Amazon knocks service offline

View
Microsoft's Surface Pro 7+ has LTE, new CPUs and a bigger battery

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7+ has LTE, new CPUs and a bigger battery

View
LG's latest 4K UltraFine monitor is its first with an OLED panel

LG's latest 4K UltraFine monitor is its first with an OLED panel

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr