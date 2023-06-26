Qualcomm introduces new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipsets for budget-friendly phones Expect models outfitted with these chips later on this year.

Qualcomm just revealed its new budget-friendly mobile chipset, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2. This refresh brings plenty of improvements that will kick lower-tier smartphones up a notch. The platform is designed for excellent battery life, with the company promising “all-day use.” Qualcomm also promises fast CPU speeds, 5G connectivity and the potential for upgraded visuals via integrated cameras.

The chips feature the proprietary Qualcomm Kryo CPU, with peak speeds up to 2.2 GHz, which is a slight increase over the previous generation. Qualcomm’s latest and greatest also boasts quick-charging technology, with the company stating that you get a 50 percent charge in just 15 minutes at the plug.

The platform offers support for modern FHD+ displays with frame rates up to 120fps. Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 also allows for some serious camera upgrades, like electronic image stabilization, faster autofocus, enhanced blur reduction and more. The chipset even provides multi camera temporal filtering (MCTF) for drastic reduction in noise when making videos.

Of course, this is a modern product announced in the year 2023, so there’s gonna be a focus on AI. This comes in the form of more camera upgrades, with AI-based lighting adjustments for snapping photos in dim environments and an AI-enhanced background noise removal tool.

As for connectivity, there’s the proprietary X61 5GB Modern-RF system that promises “blazing-fast speeds” with increased network and frequency support. These chips aren’t in budget-friendly smartphones yet, but they’ll start showing up later in the year. OEM brands like Redmi and vivo have already pledged to begin adding the chipset to their lineups.