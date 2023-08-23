Qualcomm's new Snapdragon G Series chips are built for handheld and mobile gaming One of the new chips is the follow-up to Snapdragon G3x, which powers the Razer Edge.

Qualcomm has announced its follow-up to the Snapdragon G3x chip that powers the Razer Edge — along with two other platforms that serve as the first models to the company's new dedicated lines of Snapdragon gaming chips. Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 is the latest product under the flagship tier, which Qualcomm describes as something "purpose-built for enthusiast features and performance" and can handle the "most demanding cross-platform gaming titles."

The company said G3x Gen 2's CPU performance is 30 percent faster than its predecessor's, while its GPU performance is twice as fast. It's capable of powering a handheld device with cross-platform gaming capabilities, as well as devices used for Android, PC, cloud and remote console gaming. The chip is also powerful enough to support ray tracing and to enable a user to livestream while they game. To ensure smooth cloud and remote gaming sessions, the chip comes with WiFi 7 and 5G mmWave connectivities.

For less intensive games on devices with lower specs, Qualcomm created the Snapdragon G1 Gen 1 platform. It's meant for cloud gaming, as well as for remote console and PC gaming, on fanless dedicated handhelds. The chip supports images up to 1080p in resolution at up to 60 FPS, and it uses WiFi 5 for connectivity.

Finally, the chipmaker has launched the Snapdragon G2 Gen 1 platform to serve as a middle ground between the two lines. It's also meant for use on fanless gaming devices, but specifically for those with higher specs to enable full-featured mobile and cloud gaming. The chip can power handhelds used for cloud and remote console gaming, through WiFi 6/6E and 5G mmWave, but also those used to play Android and PC games.

In hopes of seeing high-end dedicated gaming devices powered by its new chip make it to market as soon as possible, the company has given select manufacturers access to a Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Handheld Gaming Reference Design. It didn't reveal the company's names, but it promised that customer-specific product announcements will follow, which sounds like we're going to see more travel-friendly gaming devices like the Edge in the near future.

Mithun Chandrasekhar, Qualcomm's senior director of product management, said: "Dedicated handheld gaming devices are the best way to experience mobile games. But gamers want to be able to play all their favorite games across devices and ecosystems, be it their console, PC, or on a cloud service. The new generation of Snapdragon G Series powered devices will be the best place for gamers to play their favorite titles, offering them the ability to choose from the cloud, console, Android, or PC while on-the-go."