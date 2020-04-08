Quibi is offering a free subscription tier in Australia and New Zealand

Quibi has launched a free streaming tier in Australia and New Zealand. In an email obtained by The Verge, the company tells subscribers in the two countries that it’s “now offering an ad-supported free plan so you can choose the right option for you.” In the same message, Quibi says it’s also reducing the price of its single paid tier in Australia from $13 to $7 AUD (approximately $9 and $5 respectively). “No need to take action, just enjoy the extra six bucks,” says the email.
I do appreciate the email Quibi sent to people in Australia and New Zealand! Sent by a reader. pic.twitter.com/7JrYKvUd17— Julia Alexander (@loudmouthjulia) August 5, 2020
A Quibi spokesperson confirmed the move to Engadget. At the moment, it’s unclear if the company plans to launch a similar offering in other markets.