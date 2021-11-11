Radiohead's virtual 'Kid A Mnesia' exhibit is available November 18th

You'll soon have the chance to visit Radiohead's virtual exhibition. The band and Epic Games are releasing Kid A Mnesia Exhibition for free on November 18th for PS5, Windows PC and Mac. As you can see from the trailer, the finished project is just what you'd expect — it's a trippy 3D art gallery that blends Radiohead's music from Kid A and Amnesiac (including new sound design from Nigel Godrich) with the unsettling artwork of Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood.

The exhibit was originally meant to be physical, but a combination of "laws of zoning and physics and COVID-19" (according to Epic) pushed it to the digital realm. Radiohead, Godrich and Donwood teamed with Namethemachine, Arbitrarily Good Productions, artist Sean Evans and theater set designer Christine Jones to create the exhibition. Epic is publishing the end result.

This is clearly a plug for the Kid A Mnesia album that includes both albums and a string of previously unreleased material. At the same time, it might be worthwhile even if you're only casually familiar with Radiohead's tunes. This is a rare chance to explore a legendary group's music and imagery well beyond the usual confines of an album, and more on your own terms.