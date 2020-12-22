Microsoft, McAfee and others form a ransomware task force

Ransomware attacks can cause serious disruptions. They’ve locked people out of hospital, school district and city government networks. To help tackle the scourge, Microsoft, McAfee and 17 other tech companies, security firms and non-profits have formed the Ransomware Task Force.

Victims of ransomware attacks often turn to security experts for help, but independent contractors may offer wildly different advice and solutions. As such, the task force hopes to create a standardized framework for responding to attacks, based on industry consensus.