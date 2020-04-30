Latest in Gear

Image credit: Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi's improved camera module supports interchangeable lenses

It has a 12-megapixel Sony back-illuminated sensor.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
6m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Raspberry Pi high-quality camera module
Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi has launched a new high-quality, interchangeable lens camera for budding photographers or folks who want to learn how integrate a camera into their build projects. It comes with a 7.9mm (Type 1/2.3) Sony IMX477 12.3-megapixel back-illuminated sensor, along with a mount that works with off the shelf C- and CS-mount lenses used on industrial and 16mm film cameras.

Dubbed the “High Quality Camera,” it’s a big step up from the Camera Module V2 from 2016. While it’s much less compact, the back-side illumination and much larger pixels will make it much more capable in low-light. It comes with a back-focus adjustment ring and tripod mount, and the larger format sensor is close to what you’d see on a compact camera, rather than a smartphone.

It doesn’t come with a lens, but Raspberry Pi resellers will be offering a 6mm CS-mount CCTV lens for $15, and a higher-quality 16mm C-mount model for $50. You can also get some pretty incredible new and used C-mount lenses at place like B&H Photo Video and eBay. If you want to go even farther, it’s easy to adapt a 16mm mount to a modern APS-C or even full-frame lens, as Raspberry Pi showed (hilariously) below. The Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera is now on sale for $50, with a dust cap, C-CS adapter, tripod mount and ribbon cable to connect to a Raspberry Pi.

Raspberry Pi high quality camera
Raspberry Pi
In this article: camera, Raspberry Pi, 12-megapixel, sony, sensor, C-mount, CS-mount, interchangeable lens, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

View
Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

View
NASA's Mars helicopter is ready for the red planet

NASA's Mars helicopter is ready for the red planet

View
NASA's supercomputer needs your help to map coral reefs

NASA's supercomputer needs your help to map coral reefs

View
Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr