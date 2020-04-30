Raspberry Pi's improved camera module supports interchangeable lenses

Raspberry Pi has launched a new high-quality, interchangeable lens camera for budding photographers or folks who want to learn how integrate a camera into their build projects. It comes with a 7.9mm (Type 1/2.3) Sony IMX477 12.3-megapixel back-illuminated sensor, along with a mount that works with off the shelf C- and CS-mount lenses used on industrial and 16mm film cameras.

Dubbed the “High Quality Camera,” it’s a big step up from the Camera Module V2 from 2016. While it’s much less compact, the back-side illumination and much larger pixels will make it much more capable in low-light. It comes with a back-focus adjustment ring and tripod mount, and the larger format sensor is close to what you’d see on a compact camera, rather than a smartphone.