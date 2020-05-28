Latest in Gear

Image credit: Raspberry Pi

The Raspberry Pi 4 now comes with up to 8GB of RAM

It'll set you back $75.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Raspberry Pi 4 8GB
Raspberry Pi

The Raspberry Pi Foundation is always looking at ways to make its models bigger and better, and today it’s realized its ambition of an 8GB Raspberry Pi 4. It joins the 2GB and 4GB line up, and will set you back $75.

It’s essentially the same deck-of-cards-sized single board computer as its predecessors, just with more RAM, which gives DIY projects more scope and means tinkerers can start exploring more memory-hungry applications, such as streaming. A couple of components have moved on the board to help supply the slightly higher peak currents needed by the new memory package, but everything else essentially remains the same: lots of ports, ARM-based CPU, WiFi, Bluetooth…

At 75 bucks the 8GB Raspberry Pi 4 is the most expensive Raspberry Pi out there, but obviously you get what you pay for. Back in February the 1GB model was replaced by the 2GB version for the same price point — the 8GB model demands a premium not only because it’s got heftier RAM, but because cramming those specs into the palm-sized model required a chip that until last year didn’t actually exist yet. In any case, the overall pricing structure is pretty balanced: 2GB of RAM for $35, 4GB for $55 and 8GB for $75. Get the new model today direct from raspberrypi.org.

 

From around the web

