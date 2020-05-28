The Raspberry Pi 4 now comes with up to 8GB of RAM

The Raspberry Pi Foundation is always looking at ways to make its models bigger and better, and today it’s realized its ambition of an 8GB Raspberry Pi 4. It joins the 2GB and 4GB line up, and will set you back $75.

It’s essentially the same deck-of-cards-sized single board computer as its predecessors, just with more RAM, which gives DIY projects more scope and means tinkerers can start exploring more memory-hungry applications, such as streaming. A couple of components have moved on the board to help supply the slightly higher peak currents needed by the new memory package, but everything else essentially remains the same: lots of ports, ARM-based CPU, WiFi, Bluetooth…