Latest in Gear

Image credit: Razer

Razer's updated Blade Stealth gets a faster display and GPU

The new updates should deliver much improved gaming performance.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Razer Blade Stealth 2020 unveiled better GPU 120 Hz display
Razer

Last year’s 13.3-inch Razer Blade Stealth was one of the first truly powerful ultrabooks with NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics and a tiny 2.5 pound size, but it still had a few shortcomings. Razer has now addressed many of those the new Razer Blade Stealth 2020 model. It now packs a 120 Hz display for smoother gaming and comes with NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU that should boost speeds, too. It also offers Intel’s latest Core i7-1065G7 quad-core processor with faster clock speeds of up to 3.9 GHz.

Along with the 120Hz 1080p display, Razer also offers a 4K touch display with Gorilla Glass. That model is aimed more at content creation pros, but both displays cover 100 percent of the sRGB space and are calibrated from the factory to deliver accurate colors.

Razer Blade Stealth 13.3-inch ultrabook
Razer

The design remains unchanged, with tiny 4.9 mm bezels, USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type C Thunderbolt port and a headphone jack. As before, it can be paired with a Razer Core X eGPU equipped with any GPU for greater gaming speeds. The weight has increased a bit to 3.1 pounds, but it’s still tiny for a laptop with such powerful specs.

The Blade Stealth 13 is still pretty expensive at $1,800, especially considering that you can get the more powerful Blade 15 for just a couple hundred dollars more with a GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU. However, lightweight laptops generally aren’t cheap, and the Blade Stealth weighs 1.6 pounds less than the Blade 15. It’ll arrive on April 21st in the US and Canada at Razer.com and select retailers, and come “soon” to Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

In this article: personal computing, razer, Razer Blade Stealth, 120 Hz display, NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti, Intel Core i7-1065G7, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Intel's NUC 9 Extreme is the new king of tiny gaming PCs

Intel's NUC 9 Extreme is the new king of tiny gaming PCs

View
Apple's latest MacBook Air drops to $950 a few weeks after its debut

Apple's latest MacBook Air drops to $950 a few weeks after its debut

View
NASA reveals the next company to deliver expedition tech to the Moon

NASA reveals the next company to deliver expedition tech to the Moon

View
The COVID-19 shutdown is making weather prediction more difficult

The COVID-19 shutdown is making weather prediction more difficult

View
An SSD can resurrect your old Sega Saturn and Dreamcast consoles

An SSD can resurrect your old Sega Saturn and Dreamcast consoles

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr