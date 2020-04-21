Razer's updated Blade Stealth gets a faster display and GPU

Last year’s 13.3-inch Razer Blade Stealth was one of the first truly powerful ultrabooks with NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics and a tiny 2.5 pound size, but it still had a few shortcomings. Razer has now addressed many of those the new Razer Blade Stealth 2020 model. It now packs a 120 Hz display for smoother gaming and comes with NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU that should boost speeds, too. It also offers Intel’s latest Core i7-1065G7 quad-core processor with faster clock speeds of up to 3.9 GHz.

Along with the 120Hz 1080p display, Razer also offers a 4K touch display with Gorilla Glass. That model is aimed more at content creation pros, but both displays cover 100 percent of the sRGB space and are calibrated from the factory to deliver accurate colors.