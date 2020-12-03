Razer reveals Hammerhead Pro earbuds with ANC and THX audio

Of course, the Hammerhead Pro is a set of true wireless earbuds, so they accommodate “normal” use: music and video. To help keep you locked in, this model offers “advanced” hybrid ANC. The Pro earbuds have microphones inside and out to detect unwanted noise before “generating inverse sound waves.” The Hammerhead Pro also offers touch controls for activating a Quick Attention Mode, playing music, taking calls and summoning a virtual assistant. These gestures can be reconfigured in Razer’s companion app, where you can also adjust the EQ and take a fit test to ensure you’ve selected the correct ear tips. The earbuds are IPX4 rated too, so they should withstand sweat and splashes just fine.

Like the pervious Hammerhead model, this Pro version is lacking when it comes to battery life. Razer promises just four hours on the earbuds themselves with four additional charges in the case. The company is also selling a TPU case for the case, complete with carabiner for clipping onto a bag or other item.

The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro is available today from Razer.com for $200 (€210). The optional extra case is $30 (€35). Both will go on sale at additional retailers later this month.