Razer Opus headphones review: Stellar THX sound for $200

The overall design isn’t overly flashy either. These look like your typical noise-cancelling headphones. They’re mostly plastic with a soft, cushiony leatherette headband and earpads. Semi-circle hinges fold flat onto the top of the earcups similar to those from Sony and others. And the earcups rotate flat so you can fold the Opus in towards the headband for relatively compact storage. There are physical on-board controls for volume, tracks and voice commands on the right side, as well as an ANC and ambient sound option beside the power button on the left. Thankfully, these all work well, though you have to hold the ANC button to use the ambient sound/Quick Attention mode. That feature automatically pauses whatever you’re listening to so you can briefly tune into your surroundings.

Speaking of audio, the real star here is the THX-certified sound. This isn’t the first Razer device to offer THX -- the Kraken Ultimate gaming headset has spatial audio on board, for example. Still, the Opus had to meet certain standards for distortion and noise isolation in addition to vocal and dialog clarity. In fact, Razer says it had to make numerous component changes during the certification process to earn the THX seal of approval. The result is truly stellar audio quality for a set of $200 headphones.

There’s punchy bass with a depth and clarity you typically don’t find on headphones in this price range. Sony’s Extra Bass line is one exception, but on the whole, sound quality is a key sacrifice when you drop into the $200 range. That’s certainly not the case with the Razer Opus. Purity Ring’s WOMB uses a collection of synths and drum machines to create moody atmosphere and dance-y rhythms. The basslines boom throughout with droning swells and other details some headphones struggle with. Because of the depth of sound and detail the Opus offers, this album is played in stunning clarity. And I’d argue Razer does a much better job with this than the Sony WH-XB900N.

Billy Steele/Engadget

It’s not just bass-heavy genres either. Acoustic acts like Watkins Family Hour also sound pristine on the Opus. Guitars, fiddle and other instruments stand on their own -- layered rather than compressed. I’ve tested the group’s latest album Brother Sister with a few different headphones now, but almost all of them convey the sense of you being in the room while they’re playing. Everything sounds open and airy instead of merely piped into a soundboard for recording. However, that spatial aspect is heightened on the Opus, and you feel even more like you’re in a concert hall or recording studio with killer acoustics.

The Opus does a great job with movies and television as well. Without live music venues open, I’ve been watching a lot of concert footage on YouTube. Again, the spatial aspect of the audio here gives you a better sense of presence for a huge festival like Pol’And’Rock (Gojira’s 2018 performance in particular). YThe crowd isn’t just a wall of noise. You hear the swells of the applause and distinct chants as they start. Plus the sound from the stage has the obvious distinction of being on a huge PA system for the outdoors. It’s not just live, it’s unique. Ditto for Netflix’s series Sunderland ‘Til I Die that chronicles the recent struggles of Sunderland Football Club in England. During game footage, you can feel what it was like to be there with all the chants and jeers. I’m not talking Dolby Atmos or Ambeo-level immersion, but the Opus doesn’t put you closer to the action.