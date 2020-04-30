Razer Opus is a set of noise-cancelling headphones with THX audio

Much like its cute Pikachu earbuds, Razer once again proves that it can make cool headphones without slapping three snakes and RGB onto them. According to Engadget Chinese, the latest product to benefit from this cleaner design cue is the Razer Opus, which are a pair of active noise-cancelling wireless headphones certified by the company’s very own THX. But before you get too excited, note that the Opus is currently only available in China (again, like the Pikachu buds).

While these surprisingly low-key cans bear a strong resemblance to Sony’s WH-1000XM2, they don’t feature touch panels (nor NFC). Instead, everything is controlled via the five physical buttons, including volume control, answering calls, toggling ambient sound and turning on or off. But like most high-end wireless headphones, you still get auto-pause and auto-play when you take the Opus off and on, respectively.