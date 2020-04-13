Razer's Pikachu wireless earbuds are stored in a Poké Ball

Just how much of a Pokémon fan are you? Well, Razer is now giving you the opportunity to confess your love by way of its special edition earphones. These Pikachu True Wireless Earbuds are basically just the Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds coated in yellow, with Razer’s triple-headed snake logo on the touchpad replaced by the much cuter backside of Pikachu.
What makes these buds extra special, though, is their charging case: it’s a faithful reproduction of a Poké Ball from the anime, with its front button lighting up to indicate its battery level. It also comes with a wrist strap, because chances are you’ll be showing off your new toy — when we can eventually go out to socialize, that is.