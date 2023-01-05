Razer's Leviathan V2 Pro PC soundbar can adjust 3D audio based on your head position Along with other gaming gear, Razer revealed a head cushion with near-field 7.1 surround sound and haptic feedback.

Razer has shown off its first slate of products for 2023 at CES. Along with new gaming laptops, the company revealed the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro beamforming PC soundbar. The company says it has an infra-red camera that can detect where the user is. Razer claims the soundbar can adjust the 3D audio beams in real-time based on your position to make sure optimal audio is reaching your ears.

There are two modes for the 3D audio: THX Spatial Audio Virtual Headset and THX Spatial Audio Virtual Speakers. Razer promises to deliver "crisp, clear treble and deep, punchy bass" with the help of multiple drivers and an included subwoofer. There's Razer Chroma RGB support too. You'll be able to pick up a Leviathan V2 Pro for $400 later this month.

Next up is the Kiyo Pro Ultra. Razer claims it has the biggest sensor ever used in a webcam. It has a Sony 1/1.2″ STARVIS 2 sensor with a 2.9 μm pixel size. According to Razer, that helps the USB 3.0 plug-and-play webcam to offer DSLR-level detail. It should perform well in low light too. There's an F/1.7 aperture lens that Razer says can capture nearly four times more light than other webcams.

In addition, the company claims the Kiyo Pro Ultra offers face tracking, auto-focus and background blur features without the need for additional hardware or software. However, you'll be able to adjust the settings to your liking in Razer Synapse. The webcam, which arrives almost two years after the Kiyo Pro , is available starting today for $300.

By the end of March, Meta Quest 2 users in the US will be able to get their hands on Razer-made peripherals. The company designed the Adjustable Head Strap System and Razer Facial Interface to make it more comfortable to use the headset. Razer says the latter has medical-grade hypoallergenic materials to help reduce skin irritation. It's said to offer ventilation while blocking out external light.

Razer also revealed Project Carol, a head cushion with near-field 7.1 surround sound and HyperSense haptic feedback. Razer says the cushion can fit on any gaming chair and convert game audio into haptic feedback in real-time. It's a concept design for now, but if and when Project Carol comes to market, it could offer a deeper level of immersion when you're playing games.