Razer reveals a more affordable version of its Opus headphones

The colorful $100 Opus X features active noise cancellation and a 60ms low-latency gaming mode.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|06.11.21
@krisholt

June 11th, 2021
Razer Opus X headphones
Razer is releasing another version of its over-ear Opus headphones, with bright color options and a lower price. The Opus X offers active noise cancellation, a 60ms low-latency gaming mode, Bluetooth 5.0 and a pair of built-in mics.

The company is promising "punchy bass and crisp mids and highs" in Opus X, thanks to its tuned 40mm drivers. There's a quick attention (or passthrough) mode that lets you hear your surroundings without taking off the headphones. Razer is promising a battery life of up to 30 hours with ANC enabled and 40 hours with ANC off.

Details about the Opus X were leaked earlier this week, with images and some other info emerged in the latest version of the Razer Audio Android app. The Opus X is available in Razer Green, Mercury White and Quartz Pink. It costs $100 and preorders are open.

Razer Opus X headphones
