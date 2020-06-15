Now any Windows 10 user can grab Razer's THX spatial audio app

Razer certainly knows the power of the THX brand. In 2017, the Razer Blade Pro was the first laptop to sport THX's mobile certification, which guaranteed a high level of display and audio quality. Later, the two companies worked together on a spatial audio app for the Kraken gaming headset, which did a great job of delivering simulated 7.1 surround sound. Now that technology is coming to every Windows 10 PC with the $20 Razer THX Spatial Audio app. And it may just be the ideal tool for gamers who want the immersion of surround sound, but don't want to give up their existing (and likely pricey) headphones.
While spatial audio isn't exactly new in Windows -- Dolby's Atmos has been around for years, and Microsoft has its own "Windows Sonic" feature -- what sets Razer and THX's app apart is its rendering engine. The companies claim its one of the most accurate solutions around when it comes to creating a deep, three-dimensional sound field from two sound channels. And it can also translate existing 5.1 or 71 sound into something that sounds like you're listening to a real surround system. Another plus? The Razer THX Spatial Audio app works on 3.5mm, USB and wireless headphones. (The competing solutions don't work over wireless.)