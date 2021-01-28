Razer claims the Viper 8K is its most responsive mouse ever

In the constant arms race that is the PC gaming peripheral market, Razer believes it’s obtained an edge against its competitors with its latest mouse, the Viper 8K. The peripheral features the company’s second-generation optical switches and 20,000 DPI Focus Plus sensor. But the Viper 8K’s claim to fame is that it’s the company’s first mouse to include its new HyperPolling technology, allowing it to achieve a claimed polling rate of 8,000MHz.
Polling rate, for those who need a refresher, is the frequency at which a peripheral transmits data to your computer. When it comes to gaming mice, the current industry standard is 1,000Hz. That means most mice send data to your PC 1,000 times every second, leading to a 1ms input delay coming from the peripheral. The Viper 8K shaves that down to one-eighth of a millisecond.