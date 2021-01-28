Razer claims the Viper 8K is its most responsive mouse ever

Razer

In theory, that should make the Viper 8K more responsive, with fewer instances of micro-stutters, according to Razer. However, even seasoned esports pros may have a tough time sussing out the differences between a mouse with a 1,000Hz polling rate and the Viper 8K given that we’re talking about milliseconds here.

Realistically, the Viper 8K’s light 71g frame is likely to give you more of an edge than its advanced polling capabilities. It’s also worth pointing out the technology is only available on a wired mouse so far. So if you’re one of those people who swears by your wireless mouse, that may make the Viper 8K a non-starter. But if already in the market for a new mouse, at the very least it’s one of those features that won’t hurt your performance in the same way a mouse set to too high of a DPI setting will, and the Viper 8K has a lot going for it besides its headline feature.

The Viper 8K is available to purchase today through Amazon, Best Buy and Razer’s website.