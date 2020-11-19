Razer's first Xbox Series X/S controller promises 'superior ergonomics'

If the regular Xbox Controller isn't quite your cup of tea, perhaps Razer's latest offering is what you've been waiting for. Just a couple of weeks after unveiling its latest Xbox headsets, the company revealed the first controller it has designed for Xbox Series X and Series S.

The Wolverine V2 includes Razer’s Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons and Mecha-Tactile D-Pad. The buttons have lower actuation distance (0.65mm). That provides 35 percent faster actuation than the standard Xbox Controller, Razer suggests. The company also says the buttons have "a 3 million-tap life cycle," so the peripheral should be pretty durable.