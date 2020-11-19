Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Razer

Razer's first Xbox Series X/S controller promises 'superior ergonomics'

The Wolverine V2 costs $100 and it's available today.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago
Razer Wolverine V2 for Xbox Series X and Series S
Razer

If the regular Xbox Controller isn't quite your cup of tea, perhaps Razer's latest offering is what you've been waiting for. Just a couple of weeks after unveiling its latest Xbox headsets, the company revealed the first controller it has designed for Xbox Series X and Series S.

The Wolverine V2 includes Razer’s Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons and Mecha-Tactile D-Pad. The buttons have lower actuation distance (0.65mm). That provides 35 percent faster actuation than the standard Xbox Controller, Razer suggests. The company also says the buttons have "a 3 million-tap life cycle," so the peripheral should be pretty durable. 

The controller has two extra programmable buttons. As with the Wolverine Ultimate (which works with the new consoles), you can customize the Wolverine V2's buttons. There's also a Hair Trigger Mode with trigger stop sliders for the bumpers, which could come in handy when you're trying to fire weapons quickly in a first-person shooter.

Razer claims the peripheral has "superior ergonomics" with non-slip rubber grips and a contoured design that "provides a natural grip." The $100 Wolverine V2 is available today from Razer's website and retail locations, along with other retailers.

Razer Wolverine V2 for Xbox Series X and Series S
Razer
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
