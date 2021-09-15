Razer's finger sleeve absorbs thumb sweat for mobile gaming

They're sweat absorbent, conductive and washable.
Steve Dent
S. Dent|09.15.21
@stevetdent

Sponsored Links

Steve Dent
S. Dent
@stevetdent
September 15th, 2021
In this article: silver fiber, finger sleeves, news, gear, gaming, smartphones, Razer, sweat-absorbent, Gaming Finger Sleeve, mobile gaming
Razer's finger sleeve absorbs thumb sweat for mobile gaming
Razer

Razer is known mostly for its high-end gaming devices, but it also has a diverse collection of accessories. It just launched a very weird one for mobile, the Gaming Finger Sleeve. It's designed to absorb sweat and thus reduce friction on the screen to help you max out performance when playing Fortnite and other mobile games.

The sleeves, which can go on your thumbs or forefingers, are woven from nylon, spandex and conductive silver fibers — meaning they'll work with most mobile devices. It also helps them to absorb sweat while allowing your fingers to breathe, keeping keeping them relatively cool and dry. They're pretty thin at 0.8mm (and hand washable), so they should still give you some sense of touch.

In the words of one of my colleagues, "thumb hyperhidrosis is real, fam," so the Gaming Finger Sleeve could be genuinely useful for some folks, silly as it seems. It could also be a big help in particularly hot or humid environments. In any case, it will certainly mark you as a very, very serious mobile gamer. It's now available for $10.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget