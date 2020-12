Tim Hanley, Polygon

As we approach the premiere of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 on both HBO Max and in theaters, Polygon takes a look at the comics of the 1980s to explain why “the similarities are only surface level” between the new film and its source material.

Adrienne LaFrance, The Atlantic

“In recent years, as Facebook’s mistakes have compounded and its reputation has tanked, it has become clear that negligence is only part of the problem,” LaFrance writes. “No one, not even Mark Zuckerberg, can control the product he made. I’ve come to realize that Facebook is not a media company. It’s a Doomsday Machine.”