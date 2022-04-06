Recommended Reading: High-tech COVID-19 testing at home

The week's best writing on technology and more.
Billy Steele
B. Steele|06.04.22

Sponsored Links

Billy Steele
B. Steele
June 4th, 2022
In this article: news, gear, yubo, recommended reading, covid-19, uvalde
Cue COVID-19 test
Cue

Behind the high-tech COVID-19 tests you probably haven’t heard about

Victoria Song, The Verge

Rapid antigen tests are all the rage these days, but there are some tech-based options that offer the accuracy of a PCR lab test with at-home convenience of what you can get at your local pharmacy. The Verge examines a few options with the pros and cons of each one, from pricing to the time it takes to get the results.

Before Uvalde, a platform fails to answer kids' alarms

Casey Newton, Platformer

Livestreaming app Yubo appears to have been the Uvalde shooter's primary social platform. Despite many threats of violence that were reported by several other users, no action was taken. Newton discusses why platform reporting tools aren't effective. the state of content moderation and what needs to be done to strengthen these systems.  

Installing a payphone in my house

Bertrand Fan

This excellent blog post chronicles how a game of cat-and-mouse setting up ISP service via payphones and fake credit card numbers as a kid created a life-long fondness for old tech. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget