Image credit: PHILIPPE LOPEZ via Getty Images

Recommended Reading: The fear of TikTok

The week's noteworthy writing on technology and more.
Billy Steele
1h ago
This picture taken on May 29, 2020 shows a guest (R, red dress) and French internet influencer Théo Bignonneau @theobignonneau creating content on the video platform Tik Tok at the @thefrenchhouseparis, a collab house (also known as content house) in Paris.
PHILIPPE LOPEZ via Getty Images

Why America is afraid of TikTok

Michael Schuman, The Atlantic

A US Senator called it a Trojan Horse. President Trump reportedly wants Chinese owner ByteDance to sell it off to a buyer based in the States or to ban it entirely without having it change hands at all. It’s unclear what the White House will actually do at this point. Why does everyone seem to be afraid of the app that houses silly dance and lip-sync videos? The Atlantic explains how we got here and why a full-on ban probably isn’t the best idea.

'Tales From the Galaxy's Edge': An inside look at the new Star Wars VR game

Nick Romano, Entertainment Weekly

A new Star Wars VR game based on the popular theme park attraction is on the way. EW offers a first look at the concept art, so we can get an early idea of what the storylines may be.

Please sterilize your spacecraft

Ben Lindbergh, The Ringer

NASA launched the latest Mars rover mission this week... in the middle of a pandemic. How does the space agency keep what we send up from contaminating other planets? The Ringer has all the details.

