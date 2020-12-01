Reddit shares its daily user figures for the first time

Reddit likes to pitch itself as the “front page of the internet,” but how popular is it, really? We now know. The company has revealed its daily active users for the first time, telling the Wall Street Journal that it had 52 million daily active users in October 2020. That’s a 44 percent jump from a year earlier, the community-driven site said.
The company has remained secretive about its numbers in the past, but was sharing them to provide a “more accurate reflection” of its growth and fall in line with typical industry practices, according to operating chief Jen Wong.