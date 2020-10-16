Renault's Mégane eVision concept offers a look at its future EV lineup

As with the larger Ariya, the main characteristics of the concept car are a small engine department, wheels that are pushed out to the corners and copious passenger space. That’s made possible by the “slimline” batteries that are just 11 cm (4 inches) high, allowing for an aerodynamic, sporty look. The batteries are also built into the EV structure, so they and can help absorb impact in a side collision.

The concept has a 60 kWh battery charging at up to 130 kW, much faster than the current Renault Zoe lineup. That yields a range of 280 miles on the Euro WLTP spec, which would be considerably lower in US EPA tests. Much like the Ariya (with 63 kWh and an optional 87 kWh battery), the production Mégane EV is likely to have multiple battery options. The concept motor products 215 horsepower, enough to accelerate from 0-62 mph in 8.0 seconds.

Renault said that the eVision has the visual of an SUV, but is more like a compact crossover in size. As mentioned, it looks a lot like the Morphoz on the outside, with narrow LED matrix headlights, smooth body panels, flush electric door handles and a rear spoiler.

It’s several inches shorter than the average mid-sized hatch, but has more room inside, according to Renault. The company has yet to release images of the interior cabin, so it’s hard to judge the size. However, if it’s anything like the Ariya it should be more like a lounge than a typical car interior, thanks to the completely flat and very low floor. It will have a “slim and sleek instrument panel” plus a new modular passenger environment with built-in storage.

Renault also announced that it would expand its range of EVs and PHEVs with the Arkana, Captur and Megane models. De Meo (formerly at Volkswagen) said that the Mégane eVision’s CMF-EV platform was a “weapon against Volkswagen,” adding that Renault refused to “give up our advantage and fall on the first offensive from a competitor,” referring presumably to the ID.3.