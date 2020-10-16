Latest in Gear

Image credit: Renault

Renault's Mégane eVision concept offers a look at its future EV lineup

The concept is "95 percent what the production car will look like."
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
36m ago
Renault Megane eVision concept car
Renault

Renault has unveiled the Mégane eVision, a key concept car that previews not just the future Megane hatchback, but its entire EV lineup and others in the Renault/Nissan/Mitsubishi alliance. The styling is based on the Renault Morphoz concept along with some cues from Nissan’s Ariya, and uses the CMF-EV platform first unveiled with the Ariya.

The Mégane eVision is mainly a preview of Renault’s future Mégane EV hatchback, a VW ID.3 rival that’s set to go into production in 2021. “The car looks very futuristic but it is 95 percent what the production car will look like,” said Renault CEO Luca de Meo. The Mégane is apparently just the beginning, however, as De Meo added that “a whole new generation of innovation-packed EVs is to come” based on the CMF-EV platform.

Gallery: Renault's Mégane eVision concept previews its future EV lineup | 10 Photos

10

As with the larger Ariya, the main characteristics of the concept car are a small engine department, wheels that are pushed out to the corners and copious passenger space. That’s made possible by the “slimline” batteries that are just 11 cm (4 inches) high, allowing for an aerodynamic, sporty look. The batteries are also built into the EV structure, so they and can help absorb impact in a side collision.

The concept has a 60 kWh battery charging at up to 130 kW, much faster than the current Renault Zoe lineup. That yields a range of 280 miles on the Euro WLTP spec, which would be considerably lower in US EPA tests. Much like the Ariya (with 63 kWh and an optional 87 kWh battery), the production Mégane EV is likely to have multiple battery options. The concept motor products 215 horsepower, enough to accelerate from 0-62 mph in 8.0 seconds.

Renault said that the eVision has the visual of an SUV, but is more like a compact crossover in size. As mentioned, it looks a lot like the Morphoz on the outside, with narrow LED matrix headlights, smooth body panels, flush electric door handles and a rear spoiler.

It’s several inches shorter than the average mid-sized hatch, but has more room inside, according to Renault. The company has yet to release images of the interior cabin, so it’s hard to judge the size. However, if it’s anything like the Ariya it should be more like a lounge than a typical car interior, thanks to the completely flat and very low floor. It will have a “slim and sleek instrument panel” plus a new modular passenger environment with built-in storage.

Renault also announced that it would expand its range of EVs and PHEVs with the Arkana, Captur and Megane models. De Meo (formerly at Volkswagen) said that the Mégane eVision’s CMF-EV platform was a “weapon against Volkswagen,” adding that Renault refused to “give up our advantage and fall on the first offensive from a competitor,” referring presumably to the ID.3.

