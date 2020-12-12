Apple reportedly killed a TV+ show about Gawker after a Tim Cook email

Apple+ TV killed a show called Scraper about the rise of Gawker Media after CEO Tim Cook personally weighed in, according to a report in the New York Times. Apple TV+ was supposedly working with former Gawker writers on the dramedy earlier this year. Then, Cook found out and via an email, “expressed a distinctly negative view toward Gawker,” sources told the NY Times. Now, the show is gone from Apple TV+, while the Apple executive who brought it in, Layne Eskridge, has also left the company.
It’s surprising that Apple TV+ even considered the project considering the company’s history with Gawker. While he was still second-in-command to Steve Jobs, Gawker outed Cook in 2008, six years before he wrote that he was “proud to be gay.”. On top of that, Gawker publication Gizmodo famously got hold of an iPhone 4 in 2010, drawing the wrath of Steve Jobs and leading to a police raid on an editor’s home.