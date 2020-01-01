Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Ring devices will soon work with Lutron's smart lighting systems

You can set certain lights to turn on when Ring devices detect movement.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
11m ago
Comments
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND - AUGUST 28: A doorbell device with a built-in camera made by home security company Ring is seen on August 28, 2019 in Silver Spring, Maryland. These devices allow users to see video footage of who is at their front door when the bell is pressed or when motion activates the camera. According to reports, Ring has made video-sharing partnerships with more than 400 police forces across the United States, granting them access to camera footage with the homeowners’ permission in what the company calls the nation’s 'new neighborhood watch.' (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Home automation company Lutron’s smart lighting systems will soon be able to link up with Ring’s doorbells and cameras. As such, whenever someone rings your doorbell or Ring devices detect motion, Lutron can switch on your lights automatically.

Lutron’s Caseta, Caseta Pro and RA2 Select systems will support this integration, as will all of Ring’s smart doorbells and cameras. You’ll have control over which lights turn on when Ring detects those aforementioned activities. For instance, you might set it up so that when someone rings your doorbell or you’re walking up to your front door, the entry light switches on. If a Ring camera picks up movement outside, you may want your porch and backyard lights to activate.

The lights you link to those triggers will turn on at full brightness for 15 minutes. At the outset, there won’t be an option to adjust how long they stay on for. You’ll be able to connect your Ring and Lutron systems starting September 30th, following an update to the latter’s app.

In this article: ring, lutron, smart home, smarthome, automation, doorbell, doorbells, smart lighting, smartlighting, security, home security, homesecurity, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

macOS Big Sur preview: Five things you should know before installing

macOS Big Sur preview: Five things you should know before installing

View
The Morning After: Nintendo turned 'Super Mario' into a battle royale

The Morning After: Nintendo turned 'Super Mario' into a battle royale

View
Amazon's new Blink cameras can run for up to four years

Amazon's new Blink cameras can run for up to four years

View
Ford's electric Mustang dragster covers a quarter-mile in 8.27 seconds

Ford's electric Mustang dragster covers a quarter-mile in 8.27 seconds

View
NVIDIA shows off 'Doom Eternal' running on the GeForce RTX 3080

NVIDIA shows off 'Doom Eternal' running on the GeForce RTX 3080

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr