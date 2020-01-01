Ring devices will soon work with Lutron's smart lighting systems

Home automation company Lutron’s smart lighting systems will soon be able to link up with Ring’s doorbells and cameras. As such, whenever someone rings your doorbell or Ring devices detect motion, Lutron can switch on your lights automatically.

Lutron’s Caseta, Caseta Pro and RA2 Select systems will support this integration, as will all of Ring’s smart doorbells and cameras. You’ll have control over which lights turn on when Ring detects those aforementioned activities. For instance, you might set it up so that when someone rings your doorbell or you’re walking up to your front door, the entry light switches on. If a Ring camera picks up movement outside, you may want your porch and backyard lights to activate.