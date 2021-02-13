Ring's leaked Pro 2 video doorbell may offer a higher resolution

Ring is apparently gearing up to release the second-generation version of its high-end Pro video doorbell, based on a listing that went up on Best Buy Canada. That listing has already been removed, but not before Zatz Not Funny! was able to take screenshots with the features noted on the page. It looks like the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell Pro 2 will have a 1,536p video resolution for "expanded Head to Toe View" to make it easier to see who's at the door and to see if there's a package waiting for you at your doorstep.

As the publication notes, that means the model can be a direct competitor to Arlo's Essential Video Doorbell, which has a 1,536 x 1,536 resolution and a viewing angle optimized to see visitors from head to toe or packages on the floor. The Pro 2 also has two-way talk and quick replies, as well as 3D motion detection that can sense movement in the surroundings. Its now deleted-product page listed the device for CA$325 (US$256), which is on par with the first Pro doorbell's price. The page also showed a release date of Marc 31st, but that could also very well be just a placeholder date.