Rivian will start delivering its electric truck and SUV in July

Given how long Rivian's R1T electric pickup and R1S SUV have been in the works , a one-month delay isn't too bad in the grand scheme of things. Nevertheless, the company says it will finally start deliveries in July.

Rivian's concierges (aka Guides) are starting to contact customers to confirm details and provide delivery estimates. The company plans to get in touch with everyone who has a Launch Edition pre-order by November. It aims to complete Launch Edition deliveries by next spring.

The automaker has also revealed some updates for the R1T and R1S. An onboard air compressor now comes as standard. Rivian is also making the off-road upgrade optional after initially including it in the base price. Adventure gear is now available in the configurator, including rooftop tent and cargo crossbar options, as well as a camp kitchen set. There's also a 11.5 kWh home wall charger that Rivian says offers 40km (just under 25 miles) of range for every hour of charging time.