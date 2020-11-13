Latest in Gear

Image credit: Rivian

Rivian raises pricing for its electric truck and SUV

The R1T pickup will start at $75,000 and the R1S SUV at $77,500.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
36m ago
Rivian R1T pickup truck
Rivian

Rivian is preparing to ship its electric truck and SUV next year, and it has updated pricing for the vehicles. There'll be launch editions for each with included off-road upgrades as part of an Adventure Package. The R1T pickup truck has a base price of $75,000 and the R1S SUV starts at $77,500. 

Those prices are a bit higher than you might have expected. Rivian founder RJ Scaringe indicated earlier this year that mid-range R1T would cost $69,000 and a similar R1S would be $72,000. However, they’ll be eligible for a federal tax credit of $7,500.

The pickup will start shipping in June and the SUV in August. Those who've pre-ordered can start configuring their EV on November 16th, and everyone else will be able to do so from November 23rd.

Both launch versions will have a 300-mile range, though Rivian says a 400-mile battery pack will be available for the R1T in January 2022. The company is also working on a version of the R1S that has a longer range and five- and seven-passenger seating, as The Verge notes. Details on that will be available after the start of production. Also in the works are cheaper versions of both vehicles with a 250-mile range.

Meanwhile, Rivian revealed details of a driver assist feature that's included with all of its vehicles as standard. The Rivian Driver+ system will initially only work on certain highways, and over-the-air updates will broaden the functions and the range of roads on which you can use it. 

The vehicle will be able to "automatically steer, adjust speed, and change lanes on your command," according to Rivian. However, the company stressed that Driver+ isn't a self-driving system. It says you'll need to keep your attention on the road and refrain from using handheld devices while you're at the wheel.

Last month, Rivian and Amazon (which made an investment in the EV startup in 2019) revealed an electric delivery van they developed together. Amazon ordered 100,000 electric vehicles from the company last year. 

