Research shows answering one robocall doesn't lead to more

But those stories about people being bombarded with so many calls from unknown numbers that they can’t use their phones are likely true. The researchers found that, when a robocaller masks itself with a spoofed phone number and makes hundreds of thousands of calls, many of those recipients will call the number back.

“The high volume of calls essentially makes it impossible for the person who actually has the relevant phone number to use their phone,” Brad Reaves, co-author of a paper on the work and an assistant professor of computer science at NC State, said in a statement. “However, because robocallers switch numbers fairly often, the inconvenience usually only lasts for a day or two.”

More importantly, the team was able to group some of the robocalls into clusters stemming from 2,687 specific campaigns. Most campaigns only made a few calls, but some placed thousands of calls.

“Effectively you can narrow down a big chunk of robocalls to only a few campaigns. And you can track those down. That’s a subject we’ll be discussing at greater length in the future,” Reaves said.

If investigators are able to track thousands of calls back to just a handful of campaigns, they may be able to better fight spammers. Hopefully, that, coupled with FCC fines, call authentication, international robocall tracing, commercial spam blockers and other efforts, might actually solve the robocall issue.

As NC State points out, robocalls are not just a nuisance or a security threat.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has really highlighted the importance of this work, because robocalls have made people less likely to answer phone calls from unknown numbers — and that makes it more difficult for contact tracers to do their jobs,” said Sathvik Prasad, a NC State PhD student and first author of the paper.