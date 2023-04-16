Rode's Streamer X combines an audio interface with an external capture card

When Rode began offering gaming-specific audio equipment at the end of last year, two of the three products the company announced, the XDM-100 and XCM-50 , repurposed existing designs. Its newest Rode X device, the Streamer X, offers something different. It combines an audio interface with an external capture card.

You can connect XLR and line-level microphones and headsets to the Streamer X, with a built-in Rode Revolution preamp offering all the power you need. At the same time, the device can capture and stream footage at 4K and 30 frames per second or 2K at 60 frames per second. It also offers video passthrough at up to 4K and 60 frames per second or 2K and 120 frames per second.

The front of the console features a set of four customizable buttons you can set up to trigger specific sounds and actions on your computer. A pair of USB-C connections allow you to connect the Streamer X to two separate PCs at the same time. Out of the box, the device is fully compatible with Rode’s suite of software tools, including Unify, Rode Central and Rode Connect.

Rode