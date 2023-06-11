Sponsored Links

Roguelike ‘33 Immortals’ has 33-player co-op

Indie developer Thunder Lotus’ dungeon crawler arrives in 2024.

Screenshot from the game ‘33 Immortals,’ featuring 33 players traversing a dark dungeon. It has a retro animation style.
Thunder Lotus
Will Shanklin
Will Shanklin|June 11, 2023 1:36 PM

Indie studio Thunder Lotus announced a game today that invites you to “Face the Wrath of God.” 33 Immortals is the Spiritfarer developer’s new co-op action / roguelike that supports up to 33 players.

“Pick-up and raid, cooperate to survive hordes of monsters and rise above the Almighty,” the title’s description reads. The game’s trailer shows 33-player co-op rendered with an art style that reminds me of old Space Ghost cartoons (meant as a compliment). However, the somewhat retro appearance may have made it easier for Thunder Lotus to render 33 simultaneous co-op players along with enemies and its dungeon-crawling environment.

Thunder Lotus says 33 Immortals will be available on Game Pass, Xbox Series X / S and the Epic Games Store in 2024. You can check out the reveal trailer below.

Catch up on all of the news from Summer Game Fest right here!

Roguelike ‘33 Immortals’ has 33-player co-op
news
sgf 2023
gaming
indie games
xbox