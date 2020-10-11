Roku OS 9.4 is rolling out now with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support

Roku’s next platform update has arrived. Version 9.4 is rolling out to “select 4K Roku devices,” the company explained in a press release, including the Roku Ultra player, Roku Streambar, Roku Smart Soundbar, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Premiere. (Gosh, the company makes a lot of hardware these days…) The software update should then hit compatible TVs “in the coming days,” according to Roku. Version 9.4 introduces a live TV channel guide that covers free-to-stream offerings and, if you have an antenna connected, over-the-air broadcast channels. It also provides more control for people with multi-channel speaker setups.

The biggest changes, though, are for people who own an iPhone, iPad or Mac. Roku OS 9.4 plays nice with Apple’s AirPlay 2 standard, giving you another way to find and view your favourite content in the living room. The update includes HomeKit support, too, so that you can bark commands via the Home app or Siri. Finally, my colleague Richard Lawler reports that the update fixes a frustrating audio sync issue he had when using a 4K Roku TV in conjunction with a soundbar and external player, such as an Apple TV or Xbox One. I’m sure that will make him very happy as he unwraps his Series X today (not that I’m jealous or anything…)