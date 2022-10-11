Roku may soon begin selling its own smart home lighting and accessories

Roku appears to be expanding into the smart home space with a smart bulbs, light strips and security cameras, according to a Reddit user and report from Zatz Not Funny. The products appear to white-labeled Wyze products, and it looks like Roku is working on a Smart Home channel and dedicated mobile app.

The images, apparently taken from Walmart's website, show Roku white and colored smart bulbs, a Roku lightstrip, Roku smart plug, Roku indoor and outdoor security cams, and a Roku panning cam. They look exactly the same as Wyze's Cam v3, Cam Pan V2, Bulb Color and other products.

Nathaniel/Reddit

With the TV and smartphone apps, Roku could let users show and control camera feeds, bulbs, smart plugs etc. There's no sign of pricing, but Wyze products like the $34 Cam Pan V2 and $23 Wyze Bulb Color are relatively inexpensive compared to Nest or Philips, for example. However, Wyze was recently criticized for not addressing known camera security flaws in a timely manner, and suffered a December 2019 data breach that exposed the data of 2.4 million customers.