The Roku Streambar drops to $99 at Amazon

While last week's HSN deal on the Roku Streambar has since expired, Amazon has a new sale that cuts $30 off the price of the compact soundbar. That brings it down to $99, which is only a couple of dollars more than its all-time low. The Streambar is one of Roku's newest devices, combining the technology of a soundbar and a streaming device into one.

One of the best things about the Roku Streambar is its standard $130 price tag, so it's an even better buy when you can grab one for $100 or less. The Streambar is a good way to upgrade an existing TV in your home without spending a ton, and you get a lot for your money. We gave the device a score of 86 in part for its ability to combine solid sound quality in a small device. Although it measures roughly the size of a carton of eggs, the Streambar provides much better sound than most built-in TV speakers — and it supports Dolby Audio, too.

It also includes the same streaming technology found in Roku's Ultra set-top box, so you'll get Roku's OS with which you can stream Netflix, Hulu and a bunch of other services. While the Streambar also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, we found its audio was best when watching action movies or dramatic TV shows rather than listening to music. If you don't want to trouble yourself to pick out a whole new TV and would rather upgrade the one you have, investing in a Roku Streambar is a good way to do so.

