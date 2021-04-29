All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Roku's Streambar is not only a solid choice to upgrade your TV's sound, it gives you a Bluetooth speaker and 4K HDR streaming tool at the same time. Now, you can pick one up at the Home Shopping Network (HSN) for $100, a considerable $30 discount and one of the best prices we've seen yet.

Buy Roku Streambar at HSN - $100

The Streambar scored a solid 86 in our review, thanks to the pleasing, smallish design, good sound quality and relatively easy TV setup with the necessary HDMI cable included. Just doing that will give your older TV an immediate sound upgrade, with Dolby Audio included, in all of about five minutes.

It offers a lot more than that, though. Powered by the Roku OS, it supports 4K HDR streaming and delivers snappy performance. You get apps like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube TV and Roku's own channel, along with the ability to search search by show, topic and more. On top of all that, you can use the Streambar as a Bluetooth speaker, so you won't need an Alexa or other speaker in the room.

The downsides are a lack of Dolby Vision HDR support, bass that's a bit weak and no ethernet port if you prefer a hard connection. Considering that it can function a speaker, streaming key and Bluetooth speaker, however, it's an excellent buy at $100.

