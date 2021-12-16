Roku will offer 99-cent trials for Showtime, Starz and AMC+

Roku is looking to close out 2022 with a bang. Not only is it setting up a New Year’s Eve experience, it's offering 99-cent trials on a bunch of subscription services. Between December 23rd and January 1st, eligible users can sign up for the likes of Showtime , Starz , Epix, AMC+, BET+ , BBC Select, AcornTV, Hallmark Movies Now and Lifetime Movie Club via The Roku Channel and pay less than a dollar for their first month.

The company has also revealed more details about the New Year’s Eve experience it announced earlier this month. Starting on December 27th, you can access the experience through the navigation menu on the left of the screen or by searching for "New Year."

Roku

Features include a countdown clock that starts at 11:55 PM local time on December 31st, six days of giveaways, daily trivia and music on The Roku Channel. A special called The Year in Streaming will highlight the top 10 shows of 2021, and some of the year's most memorable shows will be available to stream for free. In addition, you'll be able to deck out your device with New Year- and winter-themed wallpapers and screensavers from Roku.