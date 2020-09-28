Roku's new Ultra player finally supports Dolby Vision

Rejoice, HDR fanatics: Roku is finally bringing Dolby Vision to its new $100 Ultra player. That’s something the home theater world has been clamoring for over the past few years, but the company seemingly ignored for its streaming video players. (Many Roku TVs, on the other hand, have had Dolby Vision for some time now.) The new Ultra also features a faster quad-core processor, more RAM than before and around 50 percent better Wi-Fi range. (As usual, the company isn’t divulging its full specs.)
You’ll also notice that the Roku Ultra looks a bit rounder than before — that’s to make room for its revamped wireless antennas. Beyond that, though, it’s tough to tell the difference with the company’s Ultra players from the past few years. It still features an Ethernet port, unlike its cheaper siblings, and it also comes with an HDMI cable and earbuds in the box. Roku says the Ultra also supports the AV1 codec for 4K streaming at lower bitrates.