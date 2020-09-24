Latest in Gear

Image credit: Roli / James North

Roli’s light-up, learn-to-play Lumi keyboard is available for pre-order

The first shipments will go out in November.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
34m ago
Roli's Lumi keyboard
Roli / James North

Pre-orders for Roli’s crowdfunded Lumi keyboard are now open. The small, light-up keyboard pairs with a companion app and is meant to help you learn how to play music, whether you want to dive right into your favorite pop songs (Beyonce) or start with the classics (Beethoven).

At first glance, Lumi looks like other small MIDI keyboards. But the keys all light up via internal LEDs. Those sync to a Lumi app, available on iOS and Android. The free app comes with 40 songs, more than 60 lessons and 72 exercises. For $9.99 per month, the premium version of the app offers more than 400 songs, more than 130 lessons and 380 exercises.

Roli Lumi keyboard
Roli / James North

Since we first demoed Lumi, Roli has made a few improvements. The hardware is now heavier and more durable. The key action performance and sensitivity is improved, and Roli improved the app’s navigation and overall performance. It helps that Roli has a strong track record, which includes the Seaboard Rise and Roli Blocks.

You can get the light-up Lumi keyboard — along with a free case, free shipping and a $50 voucher for Lumi Premium — for $299. But you’ll have to act relatively quickly. Stock is limited, so orders will ship on a first-come, first-serve basis. The first shipments will go out in early November.

Roli Lumi keyboard
Roli / James North
In this article: lumi, keyboard, roli, midi, light-up, learn, music, kickstart, pre-order, available, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
