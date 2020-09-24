Roli’s light-up, learn-to-play Lumi keyboard is available for pre-order

Pre-orders for Roli’s crowdfunded Lumi keyboard are now open. The small, light-up keyboard pairs with a companion app and is meant to help you learn how to play music, whether you want to dive right into your favorite pop songs (Beyonce) or start with the classics (Beethoven).

At first glance, Lumi looks like other small MIDI keyboards. But the keys all light up via internal LEDs. Those sync to a Lumi app, available on iOS and Android. The free app comes with 40 songs, more than 60 lessons and 72 exercises. For $9.99 per month, the premium version of the app offers more than 400 songs, more than 130 lessons and 380 exercises.