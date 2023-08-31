Saints Row studio Volition abruptly closes due to restructuring at Embracer Group The developer was also behind the Red Faction and Summoner games.

Volition , the studio behind the Saints Row series, has closed with immediate effect. The developer said in a statement that the shutdown was a result of restructuring at parent company Embracer Group .

"This past June, Embracer Group announced a restructuring program to strengthen Embracer and maintain its position as a leader in the video game industry," the studio said. “As part of that program, they evaluated strategic and operational goals and made the difficult decision to close Volition effective immediately." Volition's workers will be offered assistance to "help smooth the transition." The studio signed off by thanking its fans.

Volition dates back to 1993 and a company called Parallax Software Corporation. That team split a few years later, leading to the formation of Volition. THQ bought the studio in 2000. Future Embracer subsidiary Koch Media (later Plaion) snapped it up for its Deep Silver division after THQ filed for bankruptcy in 2012.

Along with the Saints Row series for which it's best known, Volition was also behind the Descent games and the Red Faction franchise. Its final game was a 2022 Saints Row reboot . The game wasn't especially well received, though PS Plus subscribers can claim it at no extra cost in September.