The guy who built his own smartwatch is back with a pair of GPS smart glasses

What does a product designer do in their downtime during a pandemic in which most leisure activities are verboten? If you’re Samson “smarchbme” March, then you build a pair of smart sunglasses as an accessory to the homemade smartwatch you’ve already built. The engineer has created his own pair of shades which help him navigate around unfamiliar locales without the need to stare at his phone screen.
Inspired by that Ferris Bueller quote about taking the time to look around, March wanted a smarter way of walking around around cities. The glasses work by flashing a blue light in the left or right eyepiece, depending on when you need to make a turn. When you reach your destination, a green light in the corresponding eyepiece to direct you to the front door.