Samsung's 2022 Frame TVs are up to 33 percent off at Woot

Don't worry if you missed Samsung's Black Friday TV sales — there are still good deals to be had. Woot is running a sale on Samsung's 2022 Frame TVs that includes some of the best prices we've seen. The best value is the 50-inch model, which is down to $870 — a healthy 33 percent off. You'll see steep discounts across the range, though, including the sweet-spot 55-inch and 65-inch models (now $1,100 and $1,490). Even the gigantic 85-inch version has dropped to $2,998 versus the usual $4,298.

The appeal, as with past Frame models, is turning your TV into a piece of living room art. Wall-mount your set (the kit is included) and it becomes a dynamic painting when you're not using it. You can even use custom bezels to help it match your decor. The 2022 version is a big leap forward for the series with a more canvas-like matte display that cuts reflections. The color-accurate 4K HDR picture (1080p on the 32-inch set), game mode and voice assistant support also ensure that you won't compromise much to get always-on artwork.

If there's a catch, it's that there are extra costs involved in getting the Frame TV's look just right. You'll need Art Store purchases or a subscription to get world-famous paintings from Da Vinci or Van Gogh, and those custom bezels add to the cost. With that said, these prices are low enough that you might justify spending extra to see your favorite artwork in between streaming video marathons.

