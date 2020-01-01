Samsung brings six fitness apps to its smart TVs

Many gym goers are still scrambling to find home workouts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Samsung thinks it can help. It’s making six fitness and wellness apps available on its smart TVs in a “variety of regions” worldwide starting today. Barre3, Calm, Echelon, Fitplan, Jillian Michaels Fitness App and Obé Fitness should help you stay in shape, in many cases with free classes and other perks. Jillian Michaels users will get an exclusive 28-day workout plan, for instance.

Whether or not you’ll have access largely depends on how recently you bought your TV. Most apps will require at least a 2018 Samsung TV (Fitplan needs at least a 2019 model), and people with 2020 sets may have to wait until Samsung Health integrates them in the summer. This won’t help much if you have an older set, unfortunately. If you do have a recent Samsung TV, though, this could make living room workouts and meditations much easier.