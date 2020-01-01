Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung brings six fitness apps to its smart TVs

Barre3, Calm, Jillian Michaels and others will keep you fit in quarantine.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
19m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Fitness apps on Samsung TV
Samsung

Many gym goers are still scrambling to find home workouts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Samsung thinks it can help. It’s making six fitness and wellness apps available on its smart TVs in a “variety of regions” worldwide starting today. Barre3, Calm, Echelon, Fitplan, Jillian Michaels Fitness App and Obé Fitness should help you stay in shape, in many cases with free classes and other perks. Jillian Michaels users will get an exclusive 28-day workout plan, for instance.

Whether or not you’ll have access largely depends on how recently you bought your TV. Most apps will require at least a 2018 Samsung TV (Fitplan needs at least a 2019 model), and people with 2020 sets may have to wait until Samsung Health integrates them in the summer. This won’t help much if you have an older set, unfortunately. If you do have a recent Samsung TV, though, this could make living room workouts and meditations much easier.

In this article: health, Jillian Michaels, Echelon, coronavirus, Fitplan, Smart TV, obe fitness, Fitness, Calm, Barre3, Covid-19, exercise, Samsung, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Intel's NUC 9 Extreme is the new king of tiny gaming PCs

Intel's NUC 9 Extreme is the new king of tiny gaming PCs

View
NASA reveals the next company to deliver expedition tech to the Moon

NASA reveals the next company to deliver expedition tech to the Moon

View
The COVID-19 shutdown is making weather prediction more difficult

The COVID-19 shutdown is making weather prediction more difficult

View
An SSD can resurrect your old Sega Saturn and Dreamcast consoles

An SSD can resurrect your old Sega Saturn and Dreamcast consoles

View
VanMoof's S3 and X3 e-bikes are cheaper and packed with refinements

VanMoof's S3 and X3 e-bikes are cheaper and packed with refinements

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr